LendInvest (LON:LINV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on the stock.
LendInvest stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.59) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.51. The company has a market cap of £274.02 million and a P/E ratio of 20.73. LendInvest has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.60 ($2.99). The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,064.52.
LendInvest Company Profile (Get Rating)
