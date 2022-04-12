Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $243.27

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $243.27 and last traded at $243.59, with a volume of 7753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.23.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.71.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.13. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.
In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Lennox International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
