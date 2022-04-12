LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Trading 1.3% Higher

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.60. 7,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LENSAR, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

