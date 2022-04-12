Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 1,448,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

