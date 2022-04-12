Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.51 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

