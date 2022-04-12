LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LG Display will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LG Display.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 96,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

