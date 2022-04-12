Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Down 2.8%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 10,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,210,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LICY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

