Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $151.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $154.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $134.16. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 89,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Life Storage by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Life Storage by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.