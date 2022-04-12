Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $25.54

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $26.60. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 26,430 shares changing hands.

LSPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 79.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 76,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

