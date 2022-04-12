Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 20.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 242,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

