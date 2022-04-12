Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

LFUS stock opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $230.85 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

