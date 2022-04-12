Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.42. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

