Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $107.88 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.42.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $8,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

