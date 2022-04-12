Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

LOCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOCL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,200. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

