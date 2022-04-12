Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Logitech International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Logitech International by 54.9% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

