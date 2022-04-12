Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 35.67.

Lucid Group stock opened at 21.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 33.15. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

