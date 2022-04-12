Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 35.67.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 25.40 and a 200-day moving average of 33.15. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,633,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,688,000 after buying an additional 5,046,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after buying an additional 3,589,007 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $71,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

