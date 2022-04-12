LUXCoin Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $127,917.12 and $496.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,278,973 coins and its circulating supply is 13,271,740 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

