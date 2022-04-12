Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow which it will use to buyback 1% of its total shares outstanding each quarter and also introduced a semi-annual cash dividend in 2021. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt. With an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility and $367 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company’s liquidity appears solid. Hence, Magnolia is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

