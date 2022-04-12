Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,355 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,954. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

