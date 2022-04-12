Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,865,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.86. 326,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

