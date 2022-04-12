Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth $195,000.

FENY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,120. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90.

