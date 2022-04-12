Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,944,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 100,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

