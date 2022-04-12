Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

FUTY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. 655,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

