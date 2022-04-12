Man Group (LON:EMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 242.30 ($3.16).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 235 ($3.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.33. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,770.13).

About Man Group (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.