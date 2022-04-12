ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 441.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,447,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $28,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 59.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 206,039 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAN opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

