ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

