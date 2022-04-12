Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

MARA stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 333,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.