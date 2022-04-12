Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRO stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.