Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Oil traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 187844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 950,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.