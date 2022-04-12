Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MQ. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 834.9% in the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 604,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 540,210 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $287,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $10,306,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,545,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

