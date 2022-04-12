Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $347.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $339.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

