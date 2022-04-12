Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.11

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.11 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 23499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 4.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.