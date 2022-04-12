mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

MECVF stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

