Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $60.99 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

