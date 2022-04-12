Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

VIVO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $27.43 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

