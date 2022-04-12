Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.58.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.