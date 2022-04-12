MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 86.07 and a current ratio of 86.07.

In other news, insider Christopher Mackay purchased 162,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.71 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$439,020.00 ($325,200.00). Also, insider Sally Chaplain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,150.00 ($18,629.63). Insiders have bought a total of 1,688,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,046 over the last ninety days.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

