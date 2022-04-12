MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.23 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

