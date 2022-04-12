MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Cut to $17.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTG. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.