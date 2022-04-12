Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,032 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.52 and a 200-day moving average of $311.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

