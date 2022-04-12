Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.