MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.33 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.