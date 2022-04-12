Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 319 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Snap-on by 132.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of SNA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.