Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CEVA by 151.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

CEVA stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $793.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,421.00, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

