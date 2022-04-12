Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 805,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,845,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.