Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after buying an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 57.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,118,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 769,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,326,000 after buying an additional 497,849 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.