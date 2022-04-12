Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $73,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.59.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

