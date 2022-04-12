Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $68,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 626.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 314,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $136.84 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

