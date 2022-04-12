Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $208.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

